PATCH 2.3 HAPPY 2ND ANNIVERSARY!

Time flies, explorers 😇

The full release of Into the Radius was TWO years ago. Over these many months we’ve added numerous features, upgrades, an entire 2.0 version of the game, and even reached a 92% all time user score on Steam! Achieving this without your feedback and support would’ve been impossible, which is why we thank each and every explorer for coming with us on this journey. Let’s see where it takes us this year, together. 😌

FEATURES

🔸Guitar. Added guitar with selectable chords to play and relax.Accessible through a new tab in the store: Recreational Goods.

🔸Added proper hand poses for drawers, doors and physical objects.

🔸AMD FSR is integrated into the game.Players can now choose an upscaling method from TAAU, FSR and DLSS. With a separate sharpness option.

🔸New Sounds for all weapons are complete.

🔸Added more atmospheric sounds to locations.

🔸Changes to Pervomay route.

🔸New visuals for backpack and side pouch area indicators.

🔸Subtitles can be now turned off in game settings.

🔸Autosave subtitle message replaced with a less intrusive ico.

🔸Added description to difficulty presets when starting a new game.

🔸Updated visuals and sounds for the Fragments.

🔸Cake and postcard celebrating 2nd release anniversary

BALANCE AND CHANGES

🔸New loot places on Kolhoz and Factory.

🔸Reduced amounts of drawers in some shelf types so it's less annoying to search for loot.

🔸Change bracelet placement in 1st mission to reduce the search time.

🔸Added lighting to buttons on the handheld map.

🔸Improvements to tutorial and mission text clarity.

FIXES

Fixed After BETA

🔸Fixed knives melee damage

🔸Increased cost of healing injector and weapon upgrades.

🔸Improved longevity and effect of Regen artifact.

🔸Rebalanced weapon loudness and enemy senses to prevent a shot from sawn off shotgun alerting the whole map.

🔸Changes to enemy placement and composition.

Fixed During BETA

🔸Reduced valuable items selling cost.

🔸Fixed multiple collision holes players could fall through in Bolotki village.

🔸Fixed ammo stats indicator not displaying the correct amount of protection.

🔸Fixed sounds sometimes not being played if spawned inside buildings.

🔸Fixed BTR engine sounds jittering.

🔸Improved rock collisions on Factory.

🔸Fixed multiple fixes of low objects blocking player path.

🔸Fixed items dropped near the fog in Hub going missing or becoming hard to pick up.

🔸Fixed propane tank and grenade explosions not damaging monsters.

🔸Fixed not being able to adjust the variable zoom on scopes when attached to weapons.

🔸Fix collisions in store bin when taking out items.

🔸Fixed items falling through some geometry on the ground.

🔸Time in the shooting range is now the same as in Hub.

🔸Fixed item info getting stuck on attachments.

🔸Fixed NightEye night vision effect not actually improving visibility at night.

🔸Fixed some occasions when gray crates spawned an unintendedly low amount of loot.

🔸Fixed stealth issues sometimes not reducing players visibility at night.

🔸Fixed Player room being too dark especially in the storage corner.

🔸Fixed monocular not working, also monocular has new textures.

🔸Fixed knives jittering when placed in a hand holster.

🔸Fixed fog wall flickering when being shined on with a flashlight.

🔸Fixed multiple collision bugs, improved collision precision on some meshes (e.x sandbags ).

🔸Fixed anomaly clusters with wrong sized anomalies.

🔸Fixed reflector anomaly not spawning beams on hit.

🔸Fixed enemies not reacting to explosion sounds.

🔸Fixed underbarrel grenade launcher working 1 time only.