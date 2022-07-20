Valor 1.4: The Tinker District

The Tinker District

First things first: The Tinker District!

_The Tinker District has always been one of the poorest cities in Revaton. While many of the region's products, especially tech, are made here, it is often looken down on. In particular, the wealthy citizens of Revaton's capital, Spark, have been mocking this district for years.

Spark has been reducing funding and support for the region continuously, resulting in strikes across the district.

However, what the Tinkerers lack in wealth and riches, they make up for in ingenuity. The Tinker District is most famous for turning scrap into mechs, tools and other technological gizmos. Because there seems to be no end to the technological discoveries made here, many believe that Spark will lose their status to the Thinker District in the future. However, Spark will probably make sure that never happens.

_

Eugene Sterling will guide you through this new Zone, and is ready to provide you with a real challenge at the end!

New Achievements

Along with the (obviously) new Achievements for The Tinker District, some new achievements have been added as well! Furthermore, a new Achievement Tier has been added, with achievements now having a total of 5 tiers each!

In total, 23 new Achievements have been added.

Golden Cosmetics

For those who have way too much gold lying around (looking at you Redleaf and Grasspelt!), we bring...

...The long awaited golden skins! This one was obviously coming, and now it's here!

Zone completion

For the completionists, the map UI has been updated to reflect zone completion. A zone is counted as "completed" if every level has been beaten on Gladiator Difficulty, with every Gladiator.

Additionally, you can now see an overview of which Level/Gladiator combinations you still need to complete for zone completion by hovering over the zone-completion widget in the top right of any Zone screen. This should also be very useful for those wondering why they haven't unlocked a certain skin or particle effect yet!

Other stuff