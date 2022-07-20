FULL RELEASE AVAILABLE NOW!

Share · View all patches · Build 9157681 · Last edited 20 July 2022 – 17:06:03 UTC by Wendy

**Dear fans,

Today is the day! After many years of development, we are thrilled to bring you the full version of our first game - Realms of Magic. It is a labor of love filled with amazing people who are either part of Polished Games or used to be at some point.

We believe that the Old Kingdom can genuinely bring you hours upon hours of great fun reminiscent of classic fantasy RPGs with the addition of open-world mechanics. And we mean HOURS of fun - this inconspicuous game has a ton of content. We made sure of that!

It was a long and, at times, rocky (premiere delays anyone?) journey. However, as of right now, we couldn't be happier and prouder to be able to present to you these fruits of our labor.**

Recruitable NPCs

However, we wouldn't be ourselves if we didn't add at least one more new feature, right? We know that all these days in the Old Kingdom can get pretty lonely. That's why now you have an option to recruit some NPCs and invite them to your base!

There are five types of NPCs: Miners, Lumberjacks, Herbalists, Farmers, and Hunters. Each of them has a trading option restocking every 24 in-game hours. They can be found on the surface of sandbox locations.

Version 1.0.0 Changelog

Added recruitable NPCs to sandbox locations They are found on sandbox locations surface There is one recruitable NPC for every several sandbox locations There are five types of recruitable NPCs Miner Lumberjack Herbalist Farmer Hunter Each recruitable NPC has a trading option, selling resources based on its type

Added sorting button to containers

Merchants now clear their inventories when restocking

Cleaned up unused categories from the trading window

Fixed issue with Niklos in tutorial resurrecting if the game was saved and loaded after his death

Fixed issue with Innkeeper quest in Woodbury that allowed completing it multiple times

Fixed issue with Innkeeper quest in Woodbury that could cause a stuck journal entry

Fixed issue with Hardwin giving incorrect amount resources to craft Tin Axes

Clarified "deal with you" dialogue option with deserters in Windy Hill

Fixed issue with Shibon in Covert Grove requesting seeds multiple times

Fixed incorrect plant location information in Seeds for Katherine Part 5 quest

Fixed incorrect dialogue regarding plant types in Seeds for Katherine quest chain

Fixed dialogue in Not so Prim and Proper to better fit the new quest requirements

Fixed issue that caused Gorm in Splinterville to give "Diary of Rowsey" multiple times

Changed quest First Steps in Alchemy to require Lesser Woodcutting Elixir instead of Greater Woodcutting Elixir

Fixed issue with Talk to Bran in Wheatfull quest sometimes not being able to complete

Fixed issue with Dye or Die quest requesting wrong dye in the dialogue

Fixed issue with dialogue with Percy in Wheatfull to more accurately describe Oldmeadow location

Added additional consequences to the culmination of Wheatfull's storyline, multiple NPCs now have unique dialogue referencing the quest events

Fixed issue with Jonah at Vendors Estate not leaving the location after finishing the quest

Fixed issue with quest journal entry being stuck after killing Stingy

Fixed issue with the incorrect book title in The Library quest

Moved Galfrey in Stonebridge closer to his quest objective

Fixed issue with Jasel not despawning on the previous location after completing the quest with her

Fixed issue with Rooting Out the Corruption journal entry not specifying Stonebridge district

Added dialogue that informs the player that joining Sellswords unlocks a unique merchant

Fixed issue with Winking Eye quest allowing to obtain gold from merchant multiple times

Added hint that player may get help from Wheatfull to solve the rioters' issue

Added pop-up dialogues to multiple Stonebridge NPCs

Fixed issue with Of Cults and Cultists quest pointing to a wrong location in the dialogue

Added unique dialogue to Rolf and Marwin in Drysoil

Added dialogue to Witch Hunters that tells a player that he can return to Crossroads Inn after defeating the Black Knight

Fixed issue that sometimes caused Witch Hunters to spawn in the incorrect place after the final boss fight

Fixed issue that sometimes caused the Boss to teleport to the wrong phase

Drastically increased gold rewards from all quests

Added unique pop-up dialogues to multiple NPCs

Fixed all reported language problems

Minor level design fixes on the following locations: Vendor's Estate Frostpath Apprentice's Tower Hidden Storage Stonebridge - Merchants District Stonebridge - Noble District

Fixed issue with player character quest pop-up dialogues not showing up

Fixed issues that could arise when NPCs are despawned by quests

Fixed issue with incorrect title and walking radius for Ruel in Wheatfull

Fixed issue with Marita using incorrect combat pattern

Made multiple story NPCs much stronger in combat

Added immortal flag to Garn in Stonebridge

Added missing level 100 Trading trainer

Fixed issue with incorrect faction for Undead Rats

Fixed issue with the Fox in The Hunting Grounds being able to enter combat

Fixed outdated tooltip for Elixirs of Crafting

Significantly buffed Milling experience

Significantly buffed recipes for Bronze, Steel, Thorium, and Cursedsteel Bars

Massively increased experience gains for the Trading profession

Fixed issue with level-up effect during Outro after defeating the final boss

Fixed issue with NPCs resetting their clothes if they were changed by quests

Fixed issue with multiple containers having an incorrect amount of slots

Changed final Axe Throw talent to allow two axe throws at the same time instead of ignoring armor

Fixed issue with multiple abilities incorrectly triggering Burn debuff

Improved Archdruid combat pattern

Fixed Polearm Handling talent numbering

Fixed issue with talent Hopper not requiring talent Endurace II

Fixed issue with Deep Fry incorrect amount of stacks

Fixed issue with Burning Rush flames

Made multiple minor improvements to Fire talent tree tooltips

Made several minor improvements to enemy NPC combat patterns

**As for what the future might bring - we will keep supporting Realms of Magic, and we just about might have some exciting plans... but that's a story for another day.

Thank you, and we hope that you will keep supporting us in our future endeavors,

Polished Games Team**