Eyes in the Dark Patch v1.0.3

Hello Tinkerers! Our first Eyes in the Dark patch version 1.0.3 is now live. Please see the notes below on all the changes that have been made to Bloom Manor.

General

● General stability improvements to enhance the user's experience.

● Increased performance by reducing the particles generated upon enemy death.

Balance

● Increased the amount of Knowledged gained from Sparks at the end of a run.

● Reduced cost of the first Metamachine Selector in the bookshelf.

● Bonuses from Whiplash Bulb, Arc Surge Battery and Damage Surge Battery no longer apply to subsequent loops.

● The Light Drain and Lose Sparks impediment now properly drains Sparks if a player has less than 50.

● Perpetum Mobile perk now generates the intended amount of Sparks.

● Base Flashlight damage increased ever so slightly.

● Cracked Bulb damage output slightly reduced.

Controls

● Addressed an issue where projectiles could not be fired with the keyboard.

● Improved dodge mechanic when using keyboard controls.

● Adjusted projectile aiming to not veer downwards in certain control schemes.

● Controller prompts now appear correctly after disconnecting / reconnecting controller.

● The mechanic for falling through platforms is now more consistent with mouse and keyboard controls.

Gear

● Addressed an issue where Impact Boots behaviour could be interrupted by ropes.

● The Slingshot no longer fires backwards when six or more Slower Projectile String upgrades are equipped.

● Globe Bulb now does a better job at clearing darkness.

● Bubble Bulb now does a better job at clearing darkness.

● Sparkle Bulb now does a better job at clearing darkness.

● Enabled the purchase of the final Metamachine Selector.

Misc

● Mothor now stops fighting and accepts mortality when its health reaches zero.

● Attic: Removed tenaclors from certain rooms.

● Addressed an issue where Victoria could become invisible in the tutorial.

● Garden Area: Fake walls replaced with fall-through platforms.

● Added option to automatically upload gameplay data and error logs.

● It is no longer possible to repeatedly unlock unlocked perks, Metamachine bonuses and items.

● Items scrapped in the Metamachine now stay scrapped.

● Addressed an issue where Bulbs and Slingshot Ammo from the Metamachine would phase between multiple timelines and change their stats accordingly.

● Doors that previously could not be opened can now be opened.

● Adjusted gadgets so they no longer fire indefinitely if the Tinkering or Pause Menu was opened while active.

● Tutorial: Fixed an area where players could dash out of bounds.

● Achievements for The Living Legacy of the Blooms,, Broken Slingshot, Broken Gadgets, Broken Flashlight, and Vanilla Victoria now unlock properly.

Sound

● Crescent Bulb has a new sound effect.

● Added music to Credits scene.

● Adjusted frequency of damage SFX from final boss.

● Added SFX for a certain machine in Act 4.

● Added SFX for menu panel transitions.

● Ambient music no longer stops after interacting with a certain item in the hub area.

● Added more SFX for Blobor.

● Added SFX for the screen that appears at the end of a run. ● Replaced the SFX for Chain Lightning upgrade.

Visuals

● Cleaned up navigation issues within the Bookshelf.

● Clockwork Area: Removed a lever that did not do anything.

● Mouse and keyboard prompts now display correctly when a controller is connected.

● Bookshelf icon now fills correctly when button is held.

● Addressed an issue where controller prompts would display as blank.

● Adjusted an issue where projectile aiming reticule and the corresponding time dilation would not activate in a boss fight.

● Quickly moving between menu tabs no longer results in the wrong tab being active.

● Added visuals for Chain Lightning upgrade.

● "You are here!" correctly indicates where you are, even when Fast Travel is locked.

● Addressed various instances of text that was overlapped, misaligned or cut-off.

● Removed extraneous button prompts.

● Addressed various instances of missing / misaligned button prompts.

● Adjusted backgrounds for Boiler, Cellar and Attic.

● Updated the visuals of the Boiler to Garden transition room.

● Bonus room tooltips no longer obscure combat.