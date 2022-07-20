Campaign Polish, Vehicle Showcase, and Last Day for Trebuchets + Catapults

Version 0.125 is now live on Steam. It mostly finishes the remaining tasks with the updated campaign, with Bonus Discounts and Star Ratings having had a full balance pass. Showcase vehicles have also seen some updates, and various missions were updated a bit as well. To highlight some of the new stuff, here's a new video showing off some of the recent work (and showcase vehicles in particular):

This marks the last significant build for a while, as I'll be focusing on new game elements (see the previous update for more details) before adding more new islands. I'm glad for the change of pace, as managing/updating/revisions this many islands, missions, and showcase vehicles is a lot to keep track of.

[I'm still undecided about a build with just new parts before the new gameplay elements are done. Leaning towards doing it, but don't want to commit to it quite yet.]

TREBUCHETS AND CATAPULTS

Just a quick reminder that today is the last day to enter your vehicle in July's Featured Vehicle contest. I'll be playing through them all tomorrow morning, and I'm glad to say that I've been looking forward to it. I wasn't sure how I'd feel about having a monthly commitment like this, but so far I really enjoy checking out the creations, and having someone helping out with videos means I don't have to worry about spending the extra 4-8 hours of video editing that comes with each theme.

Still haven't decided on the next theme, and I'm always happy to take suggestions for future themes, so let me know below if you have some ideas for future themes.

0.125 CHANGELIST

