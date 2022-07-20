v1.0.1 Beta

Balancing

Each class have been rebalanced slightly. This aims to make other classes' early game less punishing

The Neutron: HP increased from 65 to 70; SV lowered from 7-10 to 7-9

The Caster: Mana gain on battle start lowered from 4 to 3

* The Brawler: SV increased from 7-7 to 7-8; HP lowered from 70 to 60; heal on battle end increased from 1 to 2

The Shopkeeper: SV increased from 7-8 to 8-8; bonus starting gold removed; more gold spawns per floor when playing as The Shopkeeper

The Voidling: HP lowered from 60 to 55; SV changed from 8-8 to 7-9

The Indigo: SV increased from 7-8 to 8-8

The Horned: SV changed from 8-8 to 7-9

Package skills have a small chance to never appear in a run if there were package skills last run

Health cores can no longer spawn on floors 4 and 7

Keeper enemies have lower starting Max Stun

Slates that require a key to craft will no longer need a Catalyst as well

Game now keeps track of number of times you've increased your SV. If you've increased your SV more than a certain number of times before certain floors, locked Void Potions will be replaced with a different potion. This threshold shouldn't be reached too easily, and is only intended to limit runs where the player managed to increase their SV more than average, and to smooth out the power curve

Snipe base damage decreased, matching status bonus damage up increased

Unload is now once per turn, damage increased slightly

Replicate now increases copied status' duration by 1 if applicable

Overflowing Goblet mana trigger threshold increased from 10 to 12

Minor enemy behaviour changes