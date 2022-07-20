 Skip to content

DeadOS update for 20 July 2022

Version 0.10.5 is now live!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone! A bit of a small update this week because the UK weather has been FAR TOO HOT recently!

The main change of this week is a behaviour update where civilians will now flee when cops fire their weapons. This is a continuation of 0.10.2's update where infected behaviour changes were added so that cops could shoot infected humans. This shakes up the dynamic a little bit because it means infected humans will attempt to flee being executed before they turn.

Also fixed a bug introduced in the UI update that caused reserve ammo and ammo count tooltips being the wrong way around.

I hope you enjoy the latest update!

