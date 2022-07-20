Houdini 19.5 Released!

SideFX is pleased to announce the release of Houdini 19.5 which is available for download today.

Houdini 19.5 focuses on improving the quality of life for artists throughout the Houdini community. Whether you work on feature films, television, video games or motion graphics, Houdini 19.5 brings you new and enhanced tools to meet your most demanding production requirements.

Houdini 19.5 includes hundreds of improvements and new workflows including a new SOP-based FLIP Solver workflow, the curve state now supports orientation handles, Solaris has a render region and new Layout tools for stacking and placing objects along a line.

Karma CPU now supports nested dialetrics and Karma XPU moves to beta and includes Sub Surface Scattering. A new Dashbox widget can be used for fast global search, and support for partial presets and macros.

Houdini Indie 19.5 is available today (July. 20th) on Steam. Steam users can update Houdini Indie from their Steam Library to use Houdini Indie 19.5 now.

What's new in Houdini 19.5