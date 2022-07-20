English
The procedurally generated quest "Research Material Needed" in Bazaar may now have a more wild range of required items.
The new items that the quest may ask for are: Stone, Cotton, Charcoal, Sunflower, Nitrates, and Sulfur.
The number of quests the mission board generated each time increased from 4~6 to 10~14.
A drunk character is now more vulnerable to sleep. (Reduce 30% sleep resistance.)
Achievement texts are now localized to Traditional Chinese.
New Achievement: Ouch! (Get yourself killed when doing traffic insurance fraud.)
简体中文
在巴扎的需要研究材料的过程生成的任务现在会有对实验材料种类更广泛的选择。
新增的有需求的研究材料包括：石头、棉花、煤炭、向日葵、硝酸盐、和硫磺。
该地区的任务板上每次生成的任务数量从4~6个增加到了10~14个。
一个酒醉状态下的角色现在更容易被施加睡眠状态。（降低30%的睡眠抗性。）
所有成就现在有了繁体中文的本地化文本。
新成就: Ouch! (在进行交通保险诈骗时不幸身亡。)
[Neolithic]To the End update for 20 July 2022
Update, Version 20220720
English
