Krek Da Frog Reborn Patch



After long time, I came back to this challenge project and decided to make „some“ changes.

So here is list of changes:

New Features:

• Butterflies are less passive, if player is near for longer time, butterfly will fly out for a while.

• New destinations - Pandia, Ersa, Eirene, Philophrosyne and Eupheme

• Level „Magic doors“ are for teleporting to the next level

Fixes:

• Player movement

• Material smoothness and metalic values

Changes:

• New game logic, player have to eat enough butterflies to open doors which transport player to the next level.

• Player now can visit buildings and previously non reachable areas

• Red butterfly is not toxic anymore

• Environment water is toxic or too salt for frogs, anytimes player fell to the water looses his life

TODO:

• Animations are less acurate right now

• SFX issues

• End of season aiming issues

New destinations

Pandia

First and easiest level, on this island is more butterflies than is required, all you need is to eat 5 blue butterflies, 5 red butterflies, 5 yellow butterflies and find where are doors. Doors position is not a secret, but to get there you will have to get over broken bridge.

Last known Door position:



Ersa

Second level is easy too but there are exact butterflies count as is required to get to next level , player must eat 10 blue, 10 yellow, 10 red butterflies and reach doors. Player also must get over toxic water by walking on planks or bridges between small islands.

Last known Door position:



Eirene

Third level is very dark, there are exact butterflies count as is required to get to next level , player must eat 20 blue, 15 yellow, 15 red butterflies and reach doors. Player also must get over toxic water by walking on planks between big and inner island.

Last known Door position:



Philophrosyne

Fourth level is the biggest single island in this scene, there are exact butterflies count as is required to get to next level , player must eat 20 blue, 20 yellow, 20 red butterflies and reach doors. Player also must climb to the highest point of the island to reach doors.

Last known Door position:



Eupheme

Fifth level is the last one in this season, there are also exact butterflies count as is required to get to next level , player must eat 30 blue, 20 yellow, 25 red butterflies and reach doors. Player also must get over toxic water by using moving stones to reach all islands and later doors.

Last known Door position:



Map overview

To get to the single level you have to use new menu which is season overviewer.



There are still lot work to do so you can expect another updates soon.

Your Bl0ckDave!