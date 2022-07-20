 Skip to content

Resonance of the Ocean update for 20 July 2022

Update v1.2.4 and future updates

Patchnotes
  • Once you have completed the game to the end, the Start from "The Last Day" menu is now available. If you got achievements "The Last day" in previous versions, you can use it in the same way.
  • The volume of some of the sound effects has been increased, as they were difficult to hear.

The following is a list of updates that we want to implement, but
We are still looking for a better way to do this, as it takes more time to implement and debug.

  • Controller support
  • Multi-language support

Due to the free game, we cannot spend much time on development and apologize for any inconvenience.
Thank you for your continued support!

