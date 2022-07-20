Bridges update

Share · View all patches · Build 9156898 · Last edited 20 July 2022 – 14:52:08 UTC by Wendy

Version 0.4.5.1 is live!

Bridges

Two models of bridges have been added so now that citizens and transport can cross the rivers.

They are availabe in the paths section of the construcion menu.

The small bridge requires no building materials and is available from the start of the game. It blocks boats.

The big bridge is made from bricks. It’s availabe after researching Vaults. Boats can pass under it.

Other fixes: