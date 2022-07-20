Bridges update

Version 0.4.5.1 is live!
Bridges
Two models of bridges have been added so now that citizens and transport can cross the rivers.
They are availabe in the paths section of the construcion menu.
The small bridge requires no building materials and is available from the start of the game. It blocks boats.
The big bridge is made from bricks. It’s availabe after researching Vaults. Boats can pass under it.
Other fixes:
- Oxen beings seen under water level.
- Cattle being taken to become oxen without respecting the minimun amount for breeding.
- Transport type in buildings signs fixed for carts. It now updates correctly.
- Low security in creative mode.
- Other minor bugs and texts corrections.
Changed files in this update