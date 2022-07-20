 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Sumerians update for 20 July 2022

Bridges update

Share · View all patches · Build 9156898 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 0.4.5.1 is live!

Bridges

Two models of bridges have been added so now that citizens and transport can cross the rivers.

They are availabe in the paths section of the construcion menu.

The small bridge requires no building materials and is available from the start of the game. It blocks boats.

The big bridge is made from bricks. It’s availabe after researching Vaults. Boats can pass under it.

Other fixes:

  • Oxen beings seen under water level.
  • Cattle being taken to become oxen without respecting the minimun amount for breeding.
  • Transport type in buildings signs fixed for carts. It now updates correctly.
  • Low security in creative mode.
  • Other minor bugs and texts corrections.

Changed files in this update

Windows Content Depot 1079511
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link