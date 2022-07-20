 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dave Dave Dave update for 20 July 2022

Update 1.2

Share · View all patches · Build 9156870 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

So I decided to rewrite the code for the game and improve the data management and made some changes on the go, like:

  • Added online multiplayer
  • Removed second ending / zero death mode / ghost mode
    ~ Some map changes

Changed files in this update

Depot 1625761
  • Loading history…
Depot 1625762
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link