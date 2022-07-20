 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Homemade TCG update for 20 July 2022

Version 0.23 #SMALL-PATCH

Share · View all patches · Build 9156840 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Card fixes (3):

-Fixed 'Neko-Sister "Cherry Paws" Mairiko-Chan' getting power boost while not in the right column.

-Fixed 'Eternal King' not triggering while other Once-value card on its left side.

-Fixed 'Absolute Predator - Paramedic' skipping the damage animation, when setting your life to 1.

New cards (2):

-Piston Sticker,
[Once] If you would lose life, each player's life becomes 1 instead.

-Wiener Monster,
[ContactFusion] 2 friends.
[Field] This card can attack up to the number of times there are fusion friends.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1964591
  • Loading history…
Depot 1964592
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link