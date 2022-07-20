Version 0.23 #SMALL-PATCH

Share · View all patches · Build 9156840 · Last edited 20 July 2022 – 14:09:21 UTC by Wendy

Card fixes (3):

-Fixed 'Neko-Sister "Cherry Paws" Mairiko-Chan' getting power boost while not in the right column.

-Fixed 'Eternal King' not triggering while other Once-value card on its left side.

-Fixed 'Absolute Predator - Paramedic' skipping the damage animation, when setting your life to 1.

New cards (2):

-Piston Sticker,

[Once] If you would lose life, each player's life becomes 1 instead.

-Wiener Monster,

[ContactFusion] 2 friends.

[Field] This card can attack up to the number of times there are fusion friends.