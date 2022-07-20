Version 0.23 #SMALL-PATCH

Card fixes (3):
-Fixed 'Neko-Sister "Cherry Paws" Mairiko-Chan' getting power boost while not in the right column.
-Fixed 'Eternal King' not triggering while other Once-value card on its left side.
-Fixed 'Absolute Predator - Paramedic' skipping the damage animation, when setting your life to 1.
New cards (2):
-Piston Sticker,
[Once] If you would lose life, each player's life becomes 1 instead.
-Wiener Monster,
[ContactFusion] 2 friends.
[Field] This card can attack up to the number of times there are fusion friends.
Changed files in this update