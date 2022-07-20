A Fistful of Fixes and Tweaks: v1.2.0.1 Launched!

Howdy fellow gunslingers!
First of all I want to thank all of you who still enjoy Colt Canyon! You are the best, and the reason why I keep working on the game. I also want to thank everyone who helped me track down issues with the latest patch. Obviously this also helps a lot.
Unfortunately some of you had severe issues with the latest patch, I am sorry for that but it was difficult to catch during QA. I am blaming the engine update. There were a couple of issues with the new engine version that were only identified now. Luckily we found a workaround for (hopefully all) the crashes and don't have to wait for an engine patch to fix the crashes. At least for the PC version. Sadly the console version of Colt Canyon will take longer to get right. Console players will have to wait for patch 1.2.0.2 which will hopefully fix all remaining issues and which is scheduled to be ready early next month.
Next to a lot of bugfixes, 1.2.0.1 also brings some slight balancing tweaks. Please find the changelog below.
And don't worry: 1.2.0.0 savegames are compatible with 1.2.0.1!
v 1.2.0.1
- Slightly nerfed fast reload upgrade
- Rebalanced some area 2 enemies
- Slightly buffed bandit snipers
- Slightly increased health of bear boss in loops
- Slightly reduced player knockback when hit by heavy weapons
- Fixed a crash preventing some players from starting new runs
- Fixed guns not creating any particles when fired
- Fixed remapped trigger button not being saved
- Fixed throwing knives missing collision
- Fixed player in savegames not loading correctly when game crashed during level generation
- Fixed crashes/glitches when loading/saving a savegame while already loading or saving something else
- Fixed pause menu saying save and quit instead of just quit in prologue level
- Fixed weapon break particles visual issues
- Fixed penetrating arrows duplicating visually
- Fixed Pistolero achievement
- Fixed cliff decals not being restored
- Fixed beartraps sometimes causing savegames to not load correctly
- Fixed slower bullets upgrade making some enemies invisible during attack
- Corrupted savegames shouldnt crash the game anymore
- Various other fixes
Let me know if you are still experiencing any issues with Colt Canyon and I will make sure to fix the issues with 1.2.0.2.
All the best, thanks for playing and stay healthy!
Jonathan
