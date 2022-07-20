A Fistful of Fixes and Tweaks: v1.2.0.1 Launched!

Howdy fellow gunslingers!

First of all I want to thank all of you who still enjoy Colt Canyon! You are the best, and the reason why I keep working on the game. I also want to thank everyone who helped me track down issues with the latest patch. Obviously this also helps a lot.

Unfortunately some of you had severe issues with the latest patch, I am sorry for that but it was difficult to catch during QA. I am blaming the engine update. There were a couple of issues with the new engine version that were only identified now. Luckily we found a workaround for (hopefully all) the crashes and don't have to wait for an engine patch to fix the crashes. At least for the PC version. Sadly the console version of Colt Canyon will take longer to get right. Console players will have to wait for patch 1.2.0.2 which will hopefully fix all remaining issues and which is scheduled to be ready early next month.

Next to a lot of bugfixes, 1.2.0.1 also brings some slight balancing tweaks. Please find the changelog below.

And don't worry: 1.2.0.0 savegames are compatible with 1.2.0.1!

v 1.2.0.1

Slightly nerfed fast reload upgrade

Rebalanced some area 2 enemies

Slightly buffed bandit snipers

Slightly increased health of bear boss in loops

Slightly reduced player knockback when hit by heavy weapons

Fixed a crash preventing some players from starting new runs

Fixed guns not creating any particles when fired

Fixed remapped trigger button not being saved

Fixed throwing knives missing collision

Fixed player in savegames not loading correctly when game crashed during level generation

Fixed crashes/glitches when loading/saving a savegame while already loading or saving something else

Fixed pause menu saying save and quit instead of just quit in prologue level

Fixed weapon break particles visual issues

Fixed penetrating arrows duplicating visually

Fixed Pistolero achievement

Fixed cliff decals not being restored

Fixed beartraps sometimes causing savegames to not load correctly

Fixed slower bullets upgrade making some enemies invisible during attack

Corrupted savegames shouldnt crash the game anymore

Various other fixes

Let me know if you are still experiencing any issues with Colt Canyon and I will make sure to fix the issues with 1.2.0.2.

All the best, thanks for playing and stay healthy!

Jonathan

