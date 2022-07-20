 Skip to content

Tea Garden Simulator update for 20 July 2022

Update 7/22

Update 7/22

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Major features:

  1. Automation: The processes in the factory can now be linked to create batches. So that you can automate the production of several types of tea.

  1. The tutorial is now merged with the game. Which will be expanded into the campaign mode with a narrative in place.

  2. Chemical charts are hidden until level 2 for better onboarding. The charts were overwhelming.
    We still think the UI needs more trimming. Expect lesser texts in next version.

Other Changes includes :

  1. Fast forward factory time
  2. Dying of plants with no watering
  3. Scrollable process details
  4. Blending machine fastforward
  5. Audio and sfx bugs
  6. Bug that didn't allow factory progress after 2nd day.
  7. Funds bug
  8. Hover tips on buttons and UI.

