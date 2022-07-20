Update 7/22

Major features:
- Automation: The processes in the factory can now be linked to create batches. So that you can automate the production of several types of tea.
-
The tutorial is now merged with the game. Which will be expanded into the campaign mode with a narrative in place.
-
Chemical charts are hidden until level 2 for better onboarding. The charts were overwhelming.
We still think the UI needs more trimming. Expect lesser texts in next version.
Other Changes includes :
- Fast forward factory time
- Dying of plants with no watering
- Scrollable process details
- Blending machine fastforward
- Audio and sfx bugs
- Bug that didn't allow factory progress after 2nd day.
- Funds bug
- Hover tips on buttons and UI.
Changed files in this update