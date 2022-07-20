"Kelipot" has launched a full English version with the support of three fans, this translation version will be available as a separate language option, you can find it in the settings and enable it, hope this update can bring more English language players Have fun with this game, thanks again to these three fans,
Jarin Winters,
Bingturong,
Heinz,
thanks for their work!
Kelipot / 形骸骑士 update for 20 July 2022
"Kelipot" has launched a full English version
"Kelipot" has launched a full English version with the support of three fans, this translation version will be available as a separate language option, you can find it in the settings and enable it, hope this update can bring more English language players Have fun with this game, thanks again to these three fans,
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update