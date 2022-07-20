 Skip to content

Urbek City Builder update for 20 July 2022

New bundle + Patch

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Urbekites:

Thank you very much for your feedback, it allows us to quickly fix some bugs and add what is needed. And thanks community for your ideas and analysis

BUNDLE
LOCALIZATION
  • Japanese 🇯🇵
  • Korean 🇰🇷

LOCALISATION FIXES
  • Many fixes
  • Neighbourhood life now says what it does correctly (supermarkets and malls don't produce services)
BUGS
  • Industry R&D policy now works correctly
  • Rotate hotkeys are now correctly saved
  • Tilt hotkey can be correctly changed
  • Living without electricity" policy (desert map) not longer triple the food consumption (it should be x2)
  • Offerings policy now works properly
  • The desert no longer asks for mansions on the wealthy path
  • Scroll UI mow displays correctly on ultra-wide screens
  • Support the city football team policy is now correctly described
  • When selecting a locked biome and then an unlocked biome, the latter becomes playable (previously it was incorrectly locked).
  • The strategic view hotkey can now be changed.
UI
  • When destroying all schools a message appears to inform players that they cannot store their qualified work.
NEW OPTION
  • Unrestricted mode: Constructions do not ask to have positive rates on the resources they consume
BALANCE
  • Marina needs no ferry in a 2 radius, but advanced ferries are no issues, which is weird
  • Scrapyard produces/consumes x2
  • R&D buildings produce 30% more food and consume less highly skilled work
  • Fruit processor plant produce +50% more food
  • Botany faculty in desert needs pivot irrigation instead of fruit processors to be unlocked

And coming soon

WORKING ON
  • Italian localisation 🇮🇹
  • Steam cloud
  • Steam cards
  • More options

If you want to share your scores, give ideas or participate in any other way, join the discord community:

Changed files in this update

