New bundle + Patch

BUNDLE
LOCALIZATION
- Japanese 🇯🇵
- Korean 🇰🇷
LOCALISATION FIXES
- Many fixes
- Neighbourhood life now says what it does correctly (supermarkets and malls don't produce services)
BUGS
- Industry R&D policy now works correctly
- Rotate hotkeys are now correctly saved
- Tilt hotkey can be correctly changed
- Living without electricity" policy (desert map) not longer triple the food consumption (it should be x2)
- Offerings policy now works properly
- The desert no longer asks for mansions on the wealthy path
- Scroll UI mow displays correctly on ultra-wide screens
- Support the city football team policy is now correctly described
- When selecting a locked biome and then an unlocked biome, the latter becomes playable (previously it was incorrectly locked).
- The strategic view hotkey can now be changed.
UI
- When destroying all schools a message appears to inform players that they cannot store their qualified work.
NEW OPTION
- Unrestricted mode: Constructions do not ask to have positive rates on the resources they consume
BALANCE
- Marina needs no ferry in a 2 radius, but advanced ferries are no issues, which is weird
- Scrapyard produces/consumes x2
- R&D buildings produce 30% more food and consume less highly skilled work
- Fruit processor plant produce +50% more food
- Botany faculty in desert needs pivot irrigation instead of fruit processors to be unlocked
And coming soon
WORKING ON
- Italian localisation 🇮🇹
- Steam cloud
- Steam cards
- More options
