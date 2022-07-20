New bundle + Patch

Hello Urbekites:

Thank you very much for your feedback, it allows us to quickly fix some bugs and add what is needed. And thanks community for your ideas and analysis

BUNDLE

LOCALIZATION

Japanese 🇯🇵

Korean 🇰🇷

LOCALISATION FIXES

Many fixes

Neighbourhood life now says what it does correctly (supermarkets and malls don't produce services)

BUGS

Industry R&D policy now works correctly

Rotate hotkeys are now correctly saved

Tilt hotkey can be correctly changed

Living without electricity" policy (desert map) not longer triple the food consumption (it should be x2)

Offerings policy now works properly

The desert no longer asks for mansions on the wealthy path

Scroll UI mow displays correctly on ultra-wide screens

Support the city football team policy is now correctly described

When selecting a locked biome and then an unlocked biome, the latter becomes playable (previously it was incorrectly locked).

The strategic view hotkey can now be changed.

UI

When destroying all schools a message appears to inform players that they cannot store their qualified work.

NEW OPTION

Unrestricted mode: Constructions do not ask to have positive rates on the resources they consume

BALANCE

Marina needs no ferry in a 2 radius, but advanced ferries are no issues, which is weird

Scrapyard produces/consumes x2

R&D buildings produce 30% more food and consume less highly skilled work

Fruit processor plant produce +50% more food

Botany faculty in desert needs pivot irrigation instead of fruit processors to be unlocked

And coming soon

WORKING ON

Italian localisation 🇮🇹

Steam cloud

Steam cards

More options

