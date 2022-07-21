Metal Terror Patch #1

Hello Riftbreakers!

We have just published a new update that fixes some of the most common issues with the Metal Terror World Expansion. We expect an additional patch with more fixes to arrive later today.

Build menu: fixed 'left' and 'page_left' input collision on AZERTY keyboard layout.

Added Chinese translation to the new DLC story dialogues.

Improved Harvester Drone performance.

Fixed a crash caused by Attack Drones.

Fixed a crash caused by a blueprint without a storage component.

Fixed a crash in the Research System caused by nonexistent nodes.

Fixed a crash caused by building not being present in the database.

Fixed Geotrupex spawning in the desert outpost mission.

Fixed a crash caused by timer error when activating Rift Station.

Fixed a nil value crash in the comet_silent.lua script.

Added a new information popup message for a crash caused by running an old version of the Steam client.

Shortened the ‘Resisted’ popup display time.

Fixed some lags in HUD popup animations.

Changed UI buttons for Crafting and Journal menu pages.

