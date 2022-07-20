Beta v 0.8.1.11 - Dual Wielding

Introducing dual wielding.

Most one-handed weapons are now equipable in the off-hand as well. I'm hoping to patch in two-handed weapons tomorrow, but that will involve adding not only a whole new set of animations, but also new weapons as well, so no guarantee it'll be tomorrow.

I've posted about it on Patreon, YouTube, and Discord, so I'll sneak it in here as well, but I have officially run out money. A few months ago actually =D which has made it more and more difficult to continue working on Solace Crafting. As is, I'm looking to release the game out of early access at the end of the month, and am working hard to get a last few things in.

Depending on how the release goes I may have to look for a side job to keep things going. Unless the release does quite well, it's also likely that I will be redirecting the majority of my weekly work hours towards a new project as 4.5 years into Solace Crafting there is still quite a lot of early sown bad decisions and old code that will still take a long time and a lot of work just to correct let alone improve upon. It's likely that moving onto the next stage is more intelligent for the longevity of my career, as I do hope to be doing this for the rest of my life and not just sacrificing everything on my first ever product.

Having gotten that out in the open here on Steam, I will continue to maintain and develop Solace Crafting to at least some extent for likely a very long time, meaning that releasing out of early access in no way means that I'm leaving the game as is, but the sad reality is simply that it's not making me enough money to survive and I can't just keep trying to make it better until I've nothing left. It wasn't an easy decision to make, and it continues to eat at me, but I'm still in my 30s (barely =) and have learned a LOT over these ~5 years of development and am looking forward to making other great games with everything that I have learned.

You can heard and read more about this subject (for free) on my Patreon if you like:

https://www.patreon.com/posts/development-july-68824093

v 0.8.1.11 2022.07.20

Added dual wielding

Changed starting professions to award you 2 free points rather than pre-spending them

Stats interface now properly adjusts armor penalties based on armored magic and armored healing skills

Added a tooltip to the light requirement for summoning NPCs via a summoning circle

Fixed spell block working even without a shield

Fixed a number of spelling errors

Fixed a couple of stamina skills using the wrong icon color

Fixed resist stat not updating properly in the stats interface

Fixed farming plots no longer taking on water from rain

Fixed wilted plants reviving after reloading

Fixed removing planted trees not always removing them

Fixed planters not snapping properly

Fixed arctic wolves always dropping T0 reagents

You may need to restart Steam for the update to begin.

To opt into Beta you only need to go to your Steam Library, right-click on Solace Crafting, select Properties, click on the Beta tab, and opt-in to the beta.

Join us in Discord!

Interested in supporting development of Solace Crafting?

Please consider becoming a patron via Patreon!

[url="https://bitbucket.org/Malkere/solace-crafting-bug-tracker/"]Check out the bug / suggestion tracker[/url]