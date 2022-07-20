 Skip to content

Realm Of Cubes update for 20 July 2022

The Map Update! 07/20/22

Share · View all patches · Build 9156537 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The minimap has been completely revamped! What has changed?
-Big Performance Optimizations
-Big map button added on minimap
-Newly created minimap art
-Click on the big map button, then click on the map to zoom out to see more

