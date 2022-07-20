Meet the update and summer discount!

Lots of interesting and new things! And so the update list:

CORRECTED:

MTHEL Photon, now AI works correctly

Random time logic now works again

Help mode in the army panel is now displayed correctly

Airstrip on the island of Attica fixed

In conquest mode (multiplayer), the data display is now correct

ZPRK Vector model updated

localizations in the game loading menu

ADDED:

new unit tank Panther (replica K2)



new unit MLRS Scorpion (replica HIMARS)



new unit - small attack aircraft Colibri (replica PLZ230f)



new alcoholic model with bonuses :)

new weapon for Kassadi (replica AR15)

sets of army options for the army menu

two new skins for Kassadi





Expanded Kassadi's house

shooting range added on Eden Island



If there are difficulties in mastering the game, write, I will help! I'll teach you if you need to! Do not be shy:)