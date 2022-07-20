 Skip to content

X-POINT update for 20 July 2022

Meet the update and summer discount!

Share · View all patches · Build 9156525 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Lots of interesting and new things! And so the update list:

CORRECTED:

  • MTHEL Photon, now AI works correctly
  • Random time logic now works again
  • Help mode in the army panel is now displayed correctly
  • Airstrip on the island of Attica fixed
  • In conquest mode (multiplayer), the data display is now correct
  • ZPRK Vector model updated
  • localizations in the game loading menu

ADDED:

  • new unit tank Panther (replica K2)
  • new unit MLRS Scorpion (replica HIMARS)
  • new unit - small attack aircraft Colibri (replica PLZ230f)
  • new alcoholic model with bonuses :)
  • new weapon for Kassadi (replica AR15)
  • sets of army options for the army menu
  • two new skins for Kassadi

  • Expanded Kassadi's house
  • shooting range added on Eden Island

If there are difficulties in mastering the game, write, I will help! I'll teach you if you need to! Do not be shy:)

