Meet the update and summer discount!

Lots of interesting and new things! And so the update list:
CORRECTED:
- MTHEL Photon, now AI works correctly
- Random time logic now works again
- Help mode in the army panel is now displayed correctly
- Airstrip on the island of Attica fixed
- In conquest mode (multiplayer), the data display is now correct
- ZPRK Vector model updated
- localizations in the game loading menu
ADDED:
- new unit tank Panther (replica K2)
- new unit MLRS Scorpion (replica HIMARS)
- new unit - small attack aircraft Colibri (replica PLZ230f)
- new alcoholic model with bonuses :)
- new weapon for Kassadi (replica AR15)
- sets of army options for the army menu
- two new skins for Kassadi
- Expanded Kassadi's house
- shooting range added on Eden Island
'
If there are difficulties in mastering the game, write, I will help! I'll teach you if you need to! Do not be shy:)
Changed files in this update