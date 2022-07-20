Version 0.621 Alpha *Experimental*

Share · View all patches · Build 9156295 · Last edited 20 July 2022 – 12:13:16 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Inputs

■ Added input "1" to toggle door for vehicle "excavator01"

■ Added input "3" to move axis down for vehicle "truck01" if trailer "lowloader01" attached

■ Added input "4" to move axis up for vehicle "truck01" if trailer "lowloader01" attached

Images

■ Changed texture for stars in the night

Voxel

■ Added function to show "voxel sync edits" in progress on playerhud

■ Fixed error with loading voxel data

Multiplayer

■ Fixed client sync error to show fill animation "dirt" for items

■ Fixed client sync error to show fill animation "water" for items

■ Fixed client sound if pay something in store

Activated

■ Activated weather system

Changed

■ Changed movement speed for parts of vehicle "excavator01"

■ Changed movement speed for parts of vehicle "miniexcavator01"

Troubleshooting

■ Fixed error with 1fps party

■ Fixed error with collision issue, if player load items into vehicles

■ Fixed error with collision issue for item "usableboxcover01"

■ Fixed error with collision issue for item "usableboxcover02"

■ Fixed error with collision issue for item "usableboxcover03"

■ Fixed error with detect limit for item "bottleS"

■ Fixed error with detect limit for item "bottleM"

■ Fixed error with detect limit for item "bottleL"

■ Fixed error with start smelting process for item "smeltingfurnace02"

■ Fixed error with limited rotation with body for vehicle "excavator01"

■ Fixed error with limited rotation with body for vehicle "miniexcavator01"

■ Fixed error with show hit point on ground for trailer "conveyorbelt01"

■ Fixed error with dirt explosion if player unload dirt from vehicle "minidumptruck01"

■ Fixed error with wrong position of hydraulic for vehicle "excavator01"

■ Fixed error with wrong position of hydraulic for vehicle "miniexcavator01"

Improvements

■ Improved sky system

■ Improved weather system

■ Improved function to load dirt with vehicle "excavator01"

■ Improved function to load dirt with vehicle "miniexcavator01"

■ Improved function to unload dirt with vehicle "excavator01"

■ Improved function to unload dirt with vehicle "miniexcavator01"

Savegame

■ Fixed error with attach items again after loading the savegame

■ Fixed error attach item "usableboxcover01" to item "usablebox01" after loading the savegame

■ Fixed error attach item "usableboxcover02" to item "usablebox02" after loading the savegame

■ Fixed error attach item "usableboxcover03" to item "usablebox03" after loading the savegame