Tactical Troops: Anthracite Shift update for 21 July 2022

Tactical Troops: Anthracite Shift Fogs Of War Update

The long awaited Fogs of War update is finally here!

The update introduces one key new feature – the option to enable Line of Sight in multiplayer games (both online multiplayer and hotseat). If Line of Sight is enabled you will no longer see your opponent’s units in-game until they actually show up within your line of sight – just the way it works in the singleplayer campaign.

Check out this new feature and see how it greatly changes the experience of multiplayer skirmishes. And if you’re looking for someone to play against, be sure to join our Discord server: https://discord.gg/Fruc8J6S

To make the news even more exciting, Tactical Troops: Anthracite Shift is also 70% off until July 31st, so grab it now and tell your friends!

Have fun!

