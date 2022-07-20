 Skip to content

Rivalry warlord Sengoku update for 20 July 2022

2022.7.20update

・ When the player started the daimyo, the initial value of the relationship with the vassals was set to 3.
・ Replaced some images of military commanders
・ It is now possible to display logs of reports and accusations from vassals.
・ Slightly changed the battle result screen
・ When playing a vassal, if you maximize the relationship with the person, you will be taught abilities
・ Other minor corrections

