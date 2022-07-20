 Skip to content

The Coven of Calahree update for 20 July 2022

Update for 7/20/2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9156096 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Notes from Bobo's desk
Included in this post is the first "big" patch for Coven of Calahree. Plenty of things have been tweaked and changed, but here's an itemized list:

  • Tia's attacks have received a significant buff
  • Artifact text removed from rewrites
  • Shirewood quest in Chapter 5 now completable
  • Tweaked it so that RPG Maker MV will (hopefully) not glitch out as much during long playsessions
  • face sprite errors fixed
  • "Dr. Balala's Creation" enemy is now at full power
  • ***** the White now has Light attack element.

