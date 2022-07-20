July 20 update notes

In Difficulty 2, the ability to skip the plot after obtaining specific achievements in the main line of the corresponding city is added as follows:

Remove the mechanism that equipment reinforcement level will increase the level of equipment wearing demand

Removed the cooldown mechanism that will inherit martial arts from different battles in the maze

Open quanzhen teaching top martial arts learning approach in the script of "The Demon King's Chaos"; The script of "Turn the Tide" can be redeemed at the store

Removed the upper limit on martial arts and talents in plot learning and love rewards: You can now break the upper limit on martial arts and talent in plot rewards

Optimized the guidance of guo Pengju's love task "The storm is coming"

Added "Mysterious Portrait", which can be used to unlock CG2 "Role Playing 2".

Expanded the upper limit of script backpack capacity: initial backpack capacity increased from 300 to 600; Each difficulty increases backpack capacity by an additional 100

Feedback problem repair:

Fixed an issue where the talent "endless flow" would not work

Adjust the requirements of Wudang school to learn martial arts, remove the condition of the favorable degree of the faction, and adjust it to "corresponding mastery + benevolence value".

Fixed the problem that the task "True Wu Seven Star Array" in the wudang school learning process could not work properly when the martial art is full. After the update, if the old file has a block can enter the game to continue to advance the process

Fixed an issue where Guo Pengju could not investigate corresponding NPCS in the romance quest of "Coming Storm"

Fixed an issue where the martial arts achievement could not be achieved in some cases

Fixed the lack of corresponding rewards in the soulcloud's love reward, and optimized the process of the quest "Soulcloud's growth"

Remove the original "Taibai Jianfa" and "Song to the Moon" from the game. The secret book for Li Taibai, the wind chong exclusive martial arts, unable to learn. The secret book sold by Dali/Guangzhou grocer is replaced with "Longquan Jianfa"/" Golden Wind Yulu "secret book.

Remove lucky beads to reset the cooldown limit

Remove the magic map dropped in some missions. There is no magic map in the game. The reward is replaced with a lucky bead

Fixed an issue with duplicate talent for some characters

Fixed an issue where clicking meridians to upgrade was not working in some cases