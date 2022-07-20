Version 0.621 Alpha *Experimental*

Inputs
■ Added input "1" to toggle door for vehicle "excavator01"
■ Added input "3" to move axis down for vehicle "truck01" if trailer "lowloader01" attached
■ Added input "4" to move axis up for vehicle "truck01" if trailer "lowloader01" attached
Images
■ Changed texture for stars in the night
Voxel
■ Added function to show "voxel sync edits" in progress on playerhud
■ Fixed error with loading voxel data
Multiplayer
■ Fixed client sync error to show fill animation "dirt" for items
■ Fixed client sync error to show fill animation "water" for items
■ Fixed client sound if pay something in store
Activated
■ Activated weather system
Changed
■ Changed movement speed for parts of vehicle "excavator01"
■ Changed movement speed for parts of vehicle "miniexcavator01"
Troubleshooting
■ Fixed error with collision issue, if player load items into vehicles
■ Fixed error with collision issue for item "usableboxcover01"
■ Fixed error with collision issue for item "usableboxcover02"
■ Fixed error with collision issue for item "usableboxcover03"
■ Fixed error with detect limit for item "bottleS"
■ Fixed error with detect limit for item "bottleM"
■ Fixed error with detect limit for item "bottleL"
■ Fixed error with start smelting process for item "smeltingfurnace02"
■ Fixed error with limited rotation with body for vehicle "excavator01"
■ Fixed error with limited rotation with body for vehicle "miniexcavator01"
■ Fixed error with show hit point on ground for trailer "conveyorbelt01"
■ Fixed error with dirt explosion if player unload dirt from vehicle "minidumptruck01"
■ Fixed error with wrong position of hydraulic for vehicle "excavator01"
■ Fixed error with wrong position of hydraulic for vehicle "miniexcavator01"
Improvements
■ Improved sky system
■ Improved weather system
■ Improved function to load dirt with vehicle "excavator01"
■ Improved function to load dirt with vehicle "miniexcavator01"
■ Improved function to unload dirt with vehicle "excavator01"
■ Improved function to unload dirt with vehicle "miniexcavator01"
Savegame
■ Fixed error with attach items again after loading the savegame
■ Fixed error attach item "usableboxcover01" to item "usablebox01" after loading the savegame
■ Fixed error attach item "usableboxcover02" to item "usablebox02" after loading the savegame
■ Fixed error attach item "usableboxcover03" to item "usablebox03" after loading the savegame
Changed depots in devs branch