 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Gold Hunter update for 20 July 2022

Version 0.621 Alpha *Experimental*

Share · View all patches · Build 9155788 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Inputs

■ Added input "1" to toggle door for vehicle "excavator01"
■ Added input "3" to move axis down for vehicle "truck01" if trailer "lowloader01" attached
■ Added input "4" to move axis up for vehicle "truck01" if trailer "lowloader01" attached

Images

■ Changed texture for stars in the night

Voxel

■ Added function to show "voxel sync edits" in progress on playerhud

■ Fixed error with loading voxel data

Multiplayer

■ Fixed client sync error to show fill animation "dirt" for items
■ Fixed client sync error to show fill animation "water" for items
■ Fixed client sound if pay something in store

Activated

■ Activated weather system

Changed

■ Changed movement speed for parts of vehicle "excavator01"
■ Changed movement speed for parts of vehicle "miniexcavator01"

Troubleshooting

■ Fixed error with collision issue, if player load items into vehicles

■ Fixed error with collision issue for item "usableboxcover01"
■ Fixed error with collision issue for item "usableboxcover02"
■ Fixed error with collision issue for item "usableboxcover03"
■ Fixed error with detect limit for item "bottleS"
■ Fixed error with detect limit for item "bottleM"
■ Fixed error with detect limit for item "bottleL"
■ Fixed error with start smelting process for item "smeltingfurnace02"
■ Fixed error with limited rotation with body for vehicle "excavator01"
■ Fixed error with limited rotation with body for vehicle "miniexcavator01"
■ Fixed error with show hit point on ground for trailer "conveyorbelt01"
■ Fixed error with dirt explosion if player unload dirt from vehicle "minidumptruck01"
■ Fixed error with wrong position of hydraulic for vehicle "excavator01"
■ Fixed error with wrong position of hydraulic for vehicle "miniexcavator01"

Improvements

■ Improved sky system
■ Improved weather system

■ Improved function to load dirt with vehicle "excavator01"
■ Improved function to load dirt with vehicle "miniexcavator01"
■ Improved function to unload dirt with vehicle "excavator01"
■ Improved function to unload dirt with vehicle "miniexcavator01"

Savegame

■ Fixed error with attach items again after loading the savegame

■ Fixed error attach item "usableboxcover01" to item "usablebox01" after loading the savegame
■ Fixed error attach item "usableboxcover02" to item "usablebox02" after loading the savegame
■ Fixed error attach item "usableboxcover03" to item "usablebox03" after loading the savegame

Changed depots in devs branch

View more data in app history for build 9155788
Gold Hunter Depot 1082451
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link