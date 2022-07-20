Dev Update #14 “Diamond in the rough”

Hello Owners!
It’s been a while since our last playtest. So what's new for this one?
Generators area
- Electricity
- Electric (slot machines, lamps, etc) items now consume electricity to function
- If you consume more than what you produce, the electricity will shut down
- Generators & circuit breakers
- To produce electricity you can buy generators in the basement
- The circuit breaker will allow your janitor to bring electricity back up in the event of a shut down
Marketing area
A new area in the basement that allows to mine for a new currency, the DeNiros, and spends them to buy marketing effort
-
Engineer: A new employee that has the skills to use the terminal to mine DeNiros. However, they tired quickly and will need the best breakroom to recover as fast as possible.
-
Mainframes & terminal: Mainframes augment the computing power. The terminal allows the engineer to use the powers of the mainframes to mine DeNiros
-
DeNiros: A new special currency that can only be spend to unlock marketing effort
-
Research: In the marketing area panel, you can open the research panel to unlock new bonuses through marketing efforts
Tutorial & and level update
-
Tutorial: A new level that’ll help grasp the basics of the game. You should start here!
-
Level update: The undercover level has been updated to make it a little more challenging & add a lot of fun narrative beats.
Bugfix:
- New animations for Nat Kiddin
- VIPs cannot arrive at the same time anymore
- Fixed a bug where clients would immediately cash out after cashing in
- Fixed issues on the bar restock
- Clients cannot throw litter under items anymore
- Fixed custodians behaviors
- Fixed the beauty sorting in the catalog
- Fixed the restock truck behavior
- Fixed some magical money issues
- Fixed broken AI problem
- Fixed some random crash
- Fixed bugged animations on stairs
- Realigned some icons on buttons
- Fixed some issues where the camera would be stick on the wrong fmloor
And that’s all for this update. As always, do not hesitate to share your thoughts and questions as we make progress to the development of Blooming Business: Casino. We want to share with you how we progress and are always keen for feedback!
Don’t forget you can join our Discord to chat with the dev team!
The Homo Ludens team.
