Dev Update #14 “Diamond in the rough”

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Owners!

It’s been a while since our last playtest. So what's new for this one?

Generators area

Electricity

Electric (slot machines, lamps, etc) items now consume electricity to function

If you consume more than what you produce, the electricity will shut down

Generators & circuit breakers

To produce electricity you can buy generators in the basement

The circuit breaker will allow your janitor to bring electricity back up in the event of a shut down

Marketing area

A new area in the basement that allows to mine for a new currency, the DeNiros, and spends them to buy marketing effort

Engineer: A new employee that has the skills to use the terminal to mine DeNiros. However, they tired quickly and will need the best breakroom to recover as fast as possible.

Mainframes & terminal: Mainframes augment the computing power. The terminal allows the engineer to use the powers of the mainframes to mine DeNiros

DeNiros: A new special currency that can only be spend to unlock marketing effort

Research: In the marketing area panel, you can open the research panel to unlock new bonuses through marketing efforts

Tutorial & and level update

Tutorial: A new level that’ll help grasp the basics of the game. You should start here!

Level update: The undercover level has been updated to make it a little more challenging & add a lot of fun narrative beats.

Bugfix:

New animations for Nat Kiddin

VIPs cannot arrive at the same time anymore

Fixed a bug where clients would immediately cash out after cashing in

Fixed issues on the bar restock

Clients cannot throw litter under items anymore

Fixed custodians behaviors

Fixed the beauty sorting in the catalog

Fixed the restock truck behavior

Fixed some magical money issues

Fixed broken AI problem

Fixed some random crash

Fixed bugged animations on stairs

Realigned some icons on buttons

Fixed some issues where the camera would be stick on the wrong fmloor

And that’s all for this update. As always, do not hesitate to share your thoughts and questions as we make progress to the development of Blooming Business: Casino. We want to share with you how we progress and are always keen for feedback!

Don’t forget you can join our Discord to chat with the dev team!

The Homo Ludens team.