Cozy Time update for 20 July 2022

Functional improvements

20 July 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Made some changes to the music import function to solve the problem that some users may not be able to import music.

Currently imported music formats are supported by default: mp3, ogg, wav, flac. But the import function actually supports most of the commonly used music formats. When importing music, you can select all files in the file filter option to display other format files you want to import, and test whether the format is supported. If it is not a commonly used or unsupported music format, you can use conversion software to convert it to a commonly used format and then import it.

