Hop Step Sing! VR Live Hop☆Summer 2nd is now available on Steam!

Hop Step Sing!'s Second VR live performance, 《Hop☆Summer 2nd》 is now available on Steam!

On sale in celebration of the launch @ 20% off❣

《Hop Summer 2nd》 is the second VR Live of the VR Idol "Hop Step Sing!" where you can immerse yourself into the gorgeous ocean stage with the idols’ lively singing and dancing performance.

This time, Niina, Shikiri, and Mikasa have come to an island in everlasting summer with their brand-new mermaid costumes to give performances, including their coupling songs Summer Heroin Operation and Hearing Party Night, first performed on the VR stage.

With the power of VR, the gorgeous ocean stages, the energetic island, and the fancy Ryugyu Castle under the Ocean appear to be even more spectacular.

The ocean is always unpredictable; various sea animals are joining this party, and many surprises can be expected!

Be one of the sea animals to swim and dive freely around to watch from any angle and distance you like! Don’t forget to use your cheering items to support the girls!

English and Chinese language support and Romanji Karaoke system incorporated. Let’s sing together!

Come to experience and enjoy the ever-hottest stage of Hop Step Sing!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2072110/Hop_Step_Sing_VR_2nd/

Singer:

Nijikawa Niina (CV: Maria Sashide)

Shiishiba Riri (CV: Toribe Mariko)

Mikasa Minowa (CV: Natsumi Hioka)

【About Hop Step Sing!】

A coming-of-age success story of three girls who aim to reach the pinnacle of the idol world using VR technology. Since 2017, they have been active in various media, including the release of a total of 6 VR music videos, Nico Nico Live Stream program 《Hop Nama》, and a series of comics. The first VR Live《Hop Summer 2020》 was held in 2020, gaining support from Japan, China, and North America.