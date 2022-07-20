"The Netherlands are Flat" Update Released

Hello Builders!

After a short vacation we're back at work (during the heatwave currently hitting Europe. Nice planning we have there for vacations, right?). And sorry to all of you who are from the Netherlands that todays title of the news is a joke about your country having no mountains. But we have included a completely flat map for all of you to experiment with the new terrain tool.

In addition to that, we've also added Tutorial Videos for the Terrain tool and a small button in the upper right corner to upload custom textures. This will allow you to import heigth maps as PNGs and then start sculpting with them.

Another important thing: WIth the last update an annoying crash (well, to be honest, it wasn't directly a crash, the game just freezed for a long time to calculate collision in the background) happened with the Grain Farm. That is gone now.

We've also started to re-color certain industry buildings. That process takes some time, but for the color scheme we have in mind you should take a look at the copper mine and the iron mine to get an idea.

Yet another thing we've added: Details for the people living in your city. You can now track where people are working. It is a little detail preparing the game for future content updates. We don't want to spoil too much but some of these changes will require you to think different about your city planning.

Patchnotes: