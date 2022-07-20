[Complete] July 20, 2022 Server Maintenance

Greetings! Luminarians,

We would like to inform everyone that the scheduled server maintenance is over and servers are now up and running.

[Server Refresh]

Zeus | Hestia

We agree that the requirement needed from the update is inconvenient for the users who have limited time due to personal agenda and work etc, but still wanted to enjoy quality content and updates.

Action Plan: We have updated and make it accessible for users. Compensation will be given during Goonzu Weekend GM Event July 2022.

[table] [tr] [th]Quest[/th] [th]Requirements[/th] [/tr] [tr] [td]1. 12 Hours total game time[/td] [td]"Unable to use Item Mall, Not enough game time"[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]2. Reach level 100[/td] [td]"Unable to use Item Mall, Not enough in-game level"[/td] [/tr][/table]

The Long Journey Quest; NPC: Captain Perry

Quest item requirements from Captain Perry has been fixed. Turkey Dish item is obtainable for future events so stay tuned !~

Wartime Prime Minister, Ryu

Wartime Prime Minister, Ryu can now deal normal attack damage when MP is zero: Fixed

Cavine and Black Tiger Transformation Spirit

New Transformation Spirit can now be used by P.Shop's - Premium Re-Packing Ticket: Fixed

EXTENDED Anniversary Bazaar Sales Event !~

All items from recent and from the past will be sold in game for an affordable price

possible only available during the Anniversary event.

Event Ends: July 24, 2022 PST/PDT (Extended)

All the selected items will be on sale.

[ANNIVERSARY HOURLY GIVEAWAY]

Luminary Anniversary Lucky Box

Players will received the Luminary Anniversary Lucky Box

hourly during the duration of the system event.

Make sure everyone will be online during this time.

Don't miss this out!

