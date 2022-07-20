 Skip to content

Run Build Pew! update for 20 July 2022

Ultra Wide and Balancing Update 2.1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added Ultra Wide Screens Support

  • To ensure a fair start for everyone, we made all the surrounding events when the game starts either Asteroids or Containers events.
    -Change the odd of the high level Station for Easy & Normal

  • Balanced Boss Numbers & Types for easy & normal difficulties.

  • Fixed Reward Box issues sometimes appear locked

  • Modified the scrap price of the in-game missions and the Toggle Researches Upgrade

