-
Added Ultra Wide Screens Support
-
To ensure a fair start for everyone, we made all the surrounding events when the game starts either Asteroids or Containers events.
-Change the odd of the high level Station for Easy & Normal
-
Balanced Boss Numbers & Types for easy & normal difficulties.
-
Fixed Reward Box issues sometimes appear locked
-
Modified the scrap price of the in-game missions and the Toggle Researches Upgrade
Run Build Pew! update for 20 July 2022
Ultra Wide and Balancing Update 2.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update