Adventure Patch Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 9155191 · Last edited 21 July 2022 – 14:39:11 UTC by Wendy

Full Patch Notes:

Fixed a bug that caused multiple assets to spawn instead of the bird bath received from rafts upon loading a saved game

Updated some incorrectly assigned assets store prices and sellable properties

Fixed collision issue with certain colliders

Whale should now look at-follow food held by the player

Whale can no longer be interrupted when trying to dive

Whale hunger increment should no longer ramp up as fast

Whale sound and effects should now change based on growth

Dragonsheep should now be able to move around on its own at the new island

Added a fix to reactivate tools that somehow was saved as inactive

Fixed a bug that could in some rare cases cause excatavable totemheads to not be activated when opening their map's mission beacon

That's all for now!! Thanks for your support everyone <3

You can always join our Discord if you need help or want to talk to us!

Love from Team Garden of the Sea