Adventure Patch Hotfix

Hi Gardeners! Here's a small update that fixes some of the newfound bugs in the Adventure Update!
Full Patch Notes:
- Fixed a bug that caused multiple assets to spawn instead of the bird bath received from rafts upon loading a saved game
- Updated some incorrectly assigned assets store prices and sellable properties
- Fixed collision issue with certain colliders
- Whale should now look at-follow food held by the player
- Whale can no longer be interrupted when trying to dive
- Whale hunger increment should no longer ramp up as fast
- Whale sound and effects should now change based on growth
- Dragonsheep should now be able to move around on its own at the new island
- Added a fix to reactivate tools that somehow was saved as inactive
- Fixed a bug that could in some rare cases cause excatavable totemheads to not be activated when opening their map's mission beacon
That's all for now!! Thanks for your support everyone <3
You can always join our Discord if you need help or want to talk to us!
Love from Team Garden of the Sea
Changed files in this update