 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Garden of the Sea update for 21 July 2022

Adventure Patch Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 9155191 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi Gardeners! Here's a small update that fixes some of the newfound bugs in the Adventure Update!

Full Patch Notes:
  • Fixed a bug that caused multiple assets to spawn instead of the bird bath received from rafts upon loading a saved game
  • Updated some incorrectly assigned assets store prices and sellable properties
  • Fixed collision issue with certain colliders
  • Whale should now look at-follow food held by the player
  • Whale can no longer be interrupted when trying to dive
  • Whale hunger increment should no longer ramp up as fast
  • Whale sound and effects should now change based on growth
  • Dragonsheep should now be able to move around on its own at the new island
  • Added a fix to reactivate tools that somehow was saved as inactive
  • Fixed a bug that could in some rare cases cause excatavable totemheads to not be activated when opening their map's mission beacon

That's all for now!! Thanks for your support everyone <3

You can always join our Discord if you need help or want to talk to us!

Love from Team Garden of the Sea

Changed files in this update

Garden of the Sea Content Depot 1086851
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link