Beta 5 "Verticality" Patch (Beta 5.5.0)

Another patch fixing and improving the game PLUS a little nugget for our discord members ;D

New content/features

Added the "riot" helmet to the SWAT faction customization items

Added a new helmet (headphones + short hairs) for the SWAT faction

Improvements

Improved performances and timeline shortcuts placement after using undo/redo (resets the timeline to 0 though)

Reduced the amount of shotguns used by Cops and Guards enemy factions

Removed light sources from skirmish mission maps (for performance reasons)

Removed the weekly challenge missions from the demo/prologue builds

Fixes

Fixed cover indicators in upper storeys

Fixed entry points in some generated Gangster "Disable all alarms" missions

Fixed inaccessible rooms in some building templates

Fixed the scale of the objective in some room templates

Fixed the "Van_03" asset doors material

Fixed the balaclava and ski mask items materials

Fixed the position difference between the planning and execution visual of the ground level bad guys sniping spot (truck)

NB: this patch has also been applied to the demo and the prologue versions ;)