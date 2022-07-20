 Skip to content

No Plan B update for 20 July 2022

Beta 5 "Verticality" Patch (Beta 5.5.0)

Beta 5 "Verticality" Patch (Beta 5.5.0)
Build 9155092

Another patch fixing and improving the game PLUS a little nugget for our discord members ;D

New content/features

  • Added the "riot" helmet to the SWAT faction customization items
  • Added a new helmet (headphones + short hairs) for the SWAT faction

Improvements

  • Improved performances and timeline shortcuts placement after using undo/redo (resets the timeline to 0 though)
  • Reduced the amount of shotguns used by Cops and Guards enemy factions
  • Removed light sources from skirmish mission maps (for performance reasons)
  • Removed the weekly challenge missions from the demo/prologue builds

Fixes

  • Fixed cover indicators in upper storeys
  • Fixed entry points in some generated Gangster "Disable all alarms" missions
  • Fixed inaccessible rooms in some building templates
  • Fixed the scale of the objective in some room templates
  • Fixed the "Van_03" asset doors material
  • Fixed the balaclava and ski mask items materials
  • Fixed the position difference between the planning and execution visual of the ground level bad guys sniping spot (truck)

NB: this patch has also been applied to the demo and the prologue versions ;)

