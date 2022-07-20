Beta 5 "Verticality" Patch (Beta 5.5.0)

Another patch fixing and improving the game PLUS a little nugget for our discord members ;D
New content/features
- Added the "riot" helmet to the SWAT faction customization items
- Added a new helmet (headphones + short hairs) for the SWAT faction
Improvements
- Improved performances and timeline shortcuts placement after using undo/redo (resets the timeline to 0 though)
- Reduced the amount of shotguns used by Cops and Guards enemy factions
- Removed light sources from skirmish mission maps (for performance reasons)
- Removed the weekly challenge missions from the demo/prologue builds
Fixes
- Fixed cover indicators in upper storeys
- Fixed entry points in some generated Gangster "Disable all alarms" missions
- Fixed inaccessible rooms in some building templates
- Fixed the scale of the objective in some room templates
- Fixed the "Van_03" asset doors material
- Fixed the balaclava and ski mask items materials
- Fixed the position difference between the planning and execution visual of the ground level bad guys sniping spot (truck)
NB: this patch has also been applied to the demo and the prologue versions ;)
Changed files in this update