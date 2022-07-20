Version 1.2.7 Hotfix

A few more little fixes here and there, along with a feature I've been looking forward to since V1.0... being able to tell if / when your E/t drops for the next move! Anyway, we're getting into a pretty good spot with these updates. One more can be expected to come at the end of the week before we take another look at the AI, specifically for tours.

The Cyclist: Tactics V1.2.7 Hotfix

Single race setup will no longer show custom races with no stages

Prevented crash when you hit the regenerate button while a custom race is selected

Rider information within the stage will now display if the E/t or A/t values of a rider will drop for the next turn. (Will be added to the tooltip version of the UI in the next hotfix)

Race Editor V1.0.3 Hotfix

Fixed UI resolution desync when windows resolution is lower than UI default resolution

Fixed switch buttons toggling on mouse press, not mouse release

Added command line, access with f2. Current commands just execute basic actions such as:

end , Quits the game

, Quits the game restart , Restarts the game

, Restarts the game fullscreen , Toggles fullscreen, can also be done by pressing f1

, Toggles fullscreen, can also be done by pressing f1 resolution_info_show, Displays debug information for game resolutions and copies information to clipboard. More may be added as new functionality comes to the editor in future updates.

That's all for today!

Enjoy!