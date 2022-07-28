Version 1.0 is now released!

Share · View all patches · Build 9154890 · Last edited 28 July 2022 – 11:09:23 UTC by Wendy

Hey all!

I am super happy to say that the app is now fully released on Steam!

There are two versions to pick between:

The Free Demo version - If you want to test things out or don't need to upload lot of assets to vtube!

The Paid version - If you want to support the development and infrastructure cost!

Both versions offer the same functionality, so pick whatever fits your needs!

Regardless, feel free to try it out and if you have any feedback, suggestions on improvements or find any bugs, simply just reach out to me!

Keep on being awesome and thanks for reading!