Warlordocracy Early Access v1.1

Getting fucked up on vodka and edibles at the Oakland airport and fixing bugs. Then bus to the redwoods where I'm gonna be without internet for 3 days.

Complete list of fixes (thanks to Yograin):

-Fixed bug with Nordus's dog quest where points would reset to 3 (changed "points" command to "pointsUp").

-Fixed problem where some sticks were called "Wood Sticks" (preventing Woodcraft).

-Fixed selling fish to merchant in Lockdell (period in script instead of comma).

-Default lighting for new maps is now 200 for all RGB colors (not pitch black).

-Fixed bug where top half of description button in shop mode wouldn't work.

-Fixed script bug while bluffing Brayna after the slimedew delivery quest.

-Starting new character in Chapter 2 now asks which faction you work for.

-New option to cook x5 meat or x5 fish with the Naturalism ability.

-Fixed window messages when cooking with the Naturalism ability.

-Can still train with Brink now, even after Seastar quest.

-Some characters won't talk to you at night now.

-Updated the Player's and Builder's Manual.

-Improved some dialogue.