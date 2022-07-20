 Skip to content

Warlordocracy update for 20 July 2022

Warlordocracy Early Access v1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9154835 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Getting fucked up on vodka and edibles at the Oakland airport and fixing bugs. Then bus to the redwoods where I'm gonna be without internet for 3 days.

Complete list of fixes (thanks to Yograin):

-Fixed bug with Nordus's dog quest where points would reset to 3 (changed "points" command to "pointsUp").
-Fixed problem where some sticks were called "Wood Sticks" (preventing Woodcraft).
-Fixed selling fish to merchant in Lockdell (period in script instead of comma).
-Default lighting for new maps is now 200 for all RGB colors (not pitch black).
-Fixed bug where top half of description button in shop mode wouldn't work.
-Fixed script bug while bluffing Brayna after the slimedew delivery quest.
-Starting new character in Chapter 2 now asks which faction you work for.
-New option to cook x5 meat or x5 fish with the Naturalism ability.
-Fixed window messages when cooking with the Naturalism ability.
-Can still train with Brink now, even after Seastar quest.
-Some characters won't talk to you at night now.
-Updated the Player's and Builder's Manual.
-Improved some dialogue.

