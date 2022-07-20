 Skip to content

Northern Lights update for 20 July 2022

Northern Lights 0.8.2 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9154764 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hello everyone!

We have just released a new patch to address some of the issues reported in the past weeks!

Whats new?

With with this patch, we also added a bunch of new features based on what we've gathered from your feedback to the game:

  • Added labels for story and sandbox saves in load menu (Note: Saves prior to this update be displayed as "unknown")
  • Added a label that displays fuel percent left in a fuel canister in inventory
  • Tweaked snowmobile fuel consumption
  • Fixed issue that allowed for some non bait items to be input to fishing bait slot resulting in nothing happening
  • Fixed issue with load game panel UI alignment possition in pause menu
  • Fixed issue causing snowmobile dashboard neddles to not work correctly
  • Fixed issue causing partially fuel cans to not be fillable until fully empty

Thanks to everyone for the feedback and reports! Happy playing!

