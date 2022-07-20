Northern Lights 0.8.2 Patch Notes

Hello everyone!
We have just released a new patch to address some of the issues reported in the past weeks!
Whats new?
With with this patch, we also added a bunch of new features based on what we've gathered from your feedback to the game:
- Added labels for story and sandbox saves in load menu (Note: Saves prior to this update be displayed as "unknown")
- Added a label that displays fuel percent left in a fuel canister in inventory
- Tweaked snowmobile fuel consumption
- Fixed issue that allowed for some non bait items to be input to fishing bait slot resulting in nothing happening
- Fixed issue with load game panel UI alignment possition in pause menu
- Fixed issue causing snowmobile dashboard neddles to not work correctly
- Fixed issue causing partially fuel cans to not be fillable until fully empty
Thanks to everyone for the feedback and reports! Happy playing!
Changed files in this update