Northern Lights 0.8.2 Patch Notes

Hello everyone!

We have just released a new patch to address some of the issues reported in the past weeks!

Whats new?

With with this patch, we also added a bunch of new features based on what we've gathered from your feedback to the game:

Added labels for story and sandbox saves in load menu (Note: Saves prior to this update be displayed as "unknown")

Added a label that displays fuel percent left in a fuel canister in inventory

Tweaked snowmobile fuel consumption

Fixed issue that allowed for some non bait items to be input to fishing bait slot resulting in nothing happening

Fixed issue with load game panel UI alignment possition in pause menu

Fixed issue causing snowmobile dashboard neddles to not work correctly

Fixed issue causing partially fuel cans to not be fillable until fully empty

Thanks to everyone for the feedback and reports! Happy playing!