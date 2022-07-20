It’s fixed! №57

In this digest we would like to tell you about our continuing work on improvements and fixes in the game. You can find information about all updates that have been released in War Thunder in the website special section.

Like clockwork

We strive to make the game as stable as possible. On some PC configurations the image would freeze after a few battles even though FPS remained normal.

We have been looking for this bug ever since we received your reports about it but it turned out to be a difficult one: it took us quite a while to figure out the root of the issue and then to fix it. But we handled it! These freezes are a thing of the past - the game should now run smoothly and without delays.

Reduced fire

In general fire is good, especially if the game is about shots and explosions, but it must also be in moderation. On anti-aircraft machine guns in some ground vehicles this rule actually failed and as a result the flashes of the shots simply began to block the view when shooting through an anti-aircraft sight.

It was a bug. We removed these flares and left the tracers on a lot of vehicles with anti-aircraft machine guns and autocannons.

Fixed the Infra-red Search and Tracking systems

We are not talking about thermal imaging but about a more specific system.

Some SAMs are equipped with a capture and tracking mechanism that is oriented on the thermal trail on an air target. Aircraft in turn can shoot off flares. But some aircraft and helicopters have variants of flares in the form of dipole reflectors - thin strips of metallized foil designed to deceive guidance and tracking systems of very different types.

That’s what dipole reflectors were distracting the IRST systems which wasn’t right at all.

Now we have done it the scientific way. Now only enemy flares can interfere with the mechanism.

Fixed the ballistic calculator

A ballistic calculator helps a pilot to display the predicted location of the shells drops for example on aircraft cannons. Due to the bug, the marker of the calculator was displayed behind the aircraft. This bug has been fixed and now the marker operates correctly.

By the way - or aircraft with different offensive cannons and machine guns, pilots often use the option “Vertical targeting” of the weaponry that changes the aiming for some weapons and allows you to fire at a single point differently with the weight and calibre of shells at a specified distance for effective fire. Now the ballistic calculator marker more accurately indicates the point of impact even with the vertical targeting option turned on.

More improvements

We’re constantly improving all aspects of War Thunder. The sounds of ground and air battles continues to be adjusted to avoid the appearance of "silent" vehicles. the sequence of bomb drops for some aircraft has been clarified and the animations for the naval weaponry have been corrected. Be sure to read the full list of improvements!

Once again, many thanks for all your bug reports that you submitted using our special service.

Ground Vehicles

Display of the muzzle flash of AA machine guns in sniper view have been corrected.

TOW, I-TOW, TOW-2, TOW-2A — explosive type has been adjusted (report).

— explosive type has been adjusted (report). Pvkv III — a bug has been fixed that prevented napalm damage to the crew in the open top compartment.

— a bug has been fixed that prevented napalm damage to the crew in the open top compartment. Challenger 2 TES, Challenger 2 (2F) — description of the combined armour plate on the lower front hull glacis has been corrected.

— description of the combined armour plate on the lower front hull glacis has been corrected. Merkava Mk.4B, Merkava Mk.4M — a bug has been fixed that prevented damage to the crew from penetrations through the transmission and engine.

— a bug has been fixed that prevented damage to the crew from penetrations through the transmission and engine. PGZ-04A, PGZ-09 — a bug has been fixed where tank rounds disappeared from the x ray view until depletion.

— a bug has been fixed where tank rounds disappeared from the x ray view until depletion. M16 MGMC — a bug has been fixed that caused the front wheels to clip into the ground in the hangar (report).

— a bug has been fixed that caused the front wheels to clip into the ground in the hangar (report). Warrior — a bug has been fixed where the ATGM disappeared from the launcher in xray mode after a single launch.

— a bug has been fixed where the ATGM disappeared from the launcher in xray mode after a single launch. T-55A — a bug has been fixed that prevented proper ESS smoke display (report).

— a bug has been fixed that prevented proper ESS smoke display (report). Type 60 SPRG (C), R3 T106 FA — a bug has been fixed where HEAT shells were missed for one of the guns when mixed ammo has been loaded.

— a bug has been fixed where HEAT shells were missed for one of the guns when mixed ammo has been loaded. AMX-30 DCA — new belt reload time has been reduced from 50 sec to 30 sec.

— new belt reload time has been reduced from 50 sec to 30 sec. Falcon — new belt reload time has been reduced from 50 sec to 4 sec.

Aircraft

AIM-54A — remote fuze radius has been increased from 8 to 20 m.

— remote fuze radius has been increased from 8 to 20 m. AGM-114B, AGM-114K — type of explosive and its weight have been specified (report).

— type of explosive and its weight have been specified (report). I-TOW, TOW-2 — explosives type has been changed from Comp.B to LX-14 (report).

— explosives type has been changed from Comp.B to LX-14 (report). A bug has been fixed where the ballistic calculator marker might be displayed behind the aircraft (report1, report2).

A bug has been fixed where a ballistic calculator did not count the “Vertical targeting” parameter.

A bug has been fixed where IRST sensors responded to dipoles (“chaff”).

BI, Ki-200, Me 163 B, Me 163 B-0 — a bug has been fixed where rocket engine aircraft had oil and engine temperatures set to “0” in the HUD.

— a bug has been fixed where rocket engine aircraft had oil and engine temperatures set to “0” in the HUD. AH-1F (IAF) — camera position of the gunner’s view has been fixed.

— camera position of the gunner’s view has been fixed. F-84F (all nations) — bomb drop order in the 2x MK84 + 2x MK83 setup has been fixed (report).

Naval

USS Davis — ship type has been corrected in the info card in the English localization.

— ship type has been corrected in the info card in the English localization. MPK Pr.201М, MPK Pr.201К, SKR-1, SKR-7, Yenot, Rosomakha, Karl Marx — a bug has been fixed where RBU-1200, RBU-2500, and RBU-6000 mortars were able to shoot one round more than loaded ammunition.

— a bug has been fixed where RBU-1200, RBU-2500, and RBU-6000 mortars were able to shoot one round more than loaded ammunition. A bug has been fixed where a disabled binocular camera activated while switching from the shell track camera to recon aircraft.

Interface

Login window has been changed in the console version: Buttons are now located lower down. Visual button style is now more solid. You’re now able to login by pressing a standard ‘confirm’ button: А (Xbox) / Х (PlayStation).

Applying filters in the secondary weapons menu now groups weapon setups into categories.

Too quick blinking of the fuel indicator while running out of fuel has been corrected.

Sound

A bug has been fixed where multiple jet engine sounds on the airfield in RB mode were interrupted and began again.

Engine sound management has been adjusted to minimise the visibility of interruptions and start of engine sounds in an accumulation of vehicles around the player, like it is on the respawn point in the beginning of battles.

A bug has been fixed where a player’s hydroplane engine sounded lower with each shot from a player’s ship in Naval battles.

Ground vehicle engine and track sounds from 3rd person view with maximum zooming out are now concentrated in the centre of the panorama.

Other Changes

Stutters on specific PC configurations appearing after a few battles have been fixed.

The current provided changelog reflects the major changes within the game as part of this Update. Some updates, additions and fixes may not be listed in the provided notes. War Thunder is constantly improving and specific fixes may be implemented without the client being updated.