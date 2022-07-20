1.10.4 Level Nineteen Is Here!

1.10.4 has arrived! Level nineteen is now released, it may still undergo some adjustments though. Aside from that a few more levels have been adjusted to lower the difficulty further. As the difficulty seems high for most players. To ensure those that want the challenge, the plan so far is to release DLC maps that are indented to be fairly difficult. And another that is more mild once the 20th level is complete. Also theirs planned adjustments to the GUI, As always happy gaming :)





ChangeLog

