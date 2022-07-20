 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

StarBallMadNess update for 20 July 2022

1.10.4 Level Nineteen Is Here!

Share · View all patches · Build 9154195 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.10.4 has arrived! Level nineteen is now released, it may still undergo some adjustments though. Aside from that a few more levels have been adjusted to lower the difficulty further. As the difficulty seems high for most players. To ensure those that want the challenge, the plan so far is to release DLC maps that are indented to be fairly difficult. And another that is more mild once the 20th level is complete. Also theirs planned adjustments to the GUI, As always happy gaming :)

ChangeLog
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

  • Level nineteen added
  • First level has been expanded & adjusted to be easier
  • Adjusted quit confirm for the GUI
  • Fixed level tens global timer issue
  • Added a small bumper to level eighteen (You guessed it so its easier)
  • Minor bug fixes/optimizations

Changed files in this update

StarBallMadNess Depot 673051
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link