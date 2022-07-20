new fixed update: rocket,bomb,asteroid and more

-
Level ASTEROID CAT: Now Asteroid can killed Character
-
Final Level- Boss Moon Cat: fixed bugs to hit big Dog ,now works fine
-
level EGYPTIAN CAT: danger of added explosive bombs,now the character can die and resuscitate
-
level KART CAT: Go kart driving has been improved
-
Level COLD CAT: danger of added explosive bombs,now the character can die and resuscitate
-
Level SNOWMOBILE CAT: danger of added explosive bombs,now the character can die and resuscitate
-
Level DOG AND CAT: danger of added explosive bombs,now the character can die and resuscitate
-
Level NIGHT CAT: danger of added explosive bombs,now the character can die and resuscitate
-
Level INDUSTRY CAT: danger of added explosive bombs,now the character can die and resuscitate
-
Level JUNGLE CAT: danger of added explosive bombs,now the character can die and resuscitate
-
Level ASTEROID CAT: the items to be collected are bigger in this futuristic world
-
Level FUTURE CAT: the items to be collected are bigger in this futuristic world
-
Level NINJA CAT: fixed bugs to hit dogs with sword, now works fine
-
Added extra level: ROCKET CAT (YOU CAN USE THE ROCKET)
(FIND ALL 26 KEYS FOR UNLOCK THE DOORS FOR EXTRA LEVELS AND FOR FIGHT THE FINAL BOSS
105% TOTAL GAME COMPLETED- TO ACHIEVE THIS FULL GAME RESULT YOU MUST COLLECT ALL ITEMS:
CAT KEYS,CROQUETTES,EGGS,CHICKENS
Changed files in this update