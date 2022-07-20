 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

SIMBA THE CAT update for 20 July 2022

new fixed update: rocket,bomb,asteroid and more

Share · View all patches · Build 9154191 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Level ASTEROID CAT: Now Asteroid can killed Character

  • Final Level- Boss Moon Cat: fixed bugs to hit big Dog ,now works fine

  • level EGYPTIAN CAT: danger of added explosive bombs,now the character can die and resuscitate

  • level KART CAT: Go kart driving has been improved

  • Level COLD CAT: danger of added explosive bombs,now the character can die and resuscitate

  • Level SNOWMOBILE CAT: danger of added explosive bombs,now the character can die and resuscitate

  • Level DOG AND CAT: danger of added explosive bombs,now the character can die and resuscitate

  • Level NIGHT CAT: danger of added explosive bombs,now the character can die and resuscitate

  • Level INDUSTRY CAT: danger of added explosive bombs,now the character can die and resuscitate

  • Level JUNGLE CAT: danger of added explosive bombs,now the character can die and resuscitate

  • Level ASTEROID CAT: the items to be collected are bigger in this futuristic world

  • Level FUTURE CAT: the items to be collected are bigger in this futuristic world

  • Level NINJA CAT: fixed bugs to hit dogs with sword, now works fine

  • Added extra level: ROCKET CAT (YOU CAN USE THE ROCKET)

(FIND ALL 26 KEYS FOR UNLOCK THE DOORS FOR EXTRA LEVELS AND FOR FIGHT THE FINAL BOSS

105% TOTAL GAME COMPLETED- TO ACHIEVE THIS FULL GAME RESULT YOU MUST COLLECT ALL ITEMS:
CAT KEYS,CROQUETTES,EGGS,CHICKENS

Changed files in this update

Depot 2027171
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link