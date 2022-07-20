new fixed update: rocket,bomb,asteroid and more

Level ASTEROID CAT: Now Asteroid can killed Character

Final Level- Boss Moon Cat: fixed bugs to hit big Dog ,now works fine

level EGYPTIAN CAT: danger of added explosive bombs,now the character can die and resuscitate

level KART CAT: Go kart driving has been improved

Level COLD CAT: danger of added explosive bombs,now the character can die and resuscitate

Level SNOWMOBILE CAT: danger of added explosive bombs,now the character can die and resuscitate

Level DOG AND CAT: danger of added explosive bombs,now the character can die and resuscitate

Level NIGHT CAT: danger of added explosive bombs,now the character can die and resuscitate

Level INDUSTRY CAT: danger of added explosive bombs,now the character can die and resuscitate

Level JUNGLE CAT: danger of added explosive bombs,now the character can die and resuscitate

Level ASTEROID CAT: the items to be collected are bigger in this futuristic world

Level FUTURE CAT: the items to be collected are bigger in this futuristic world

Level NINJA CAT: fixed bugs to hit dogs with sword, now works fine