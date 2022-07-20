Update v0.30.4 Is Live!

I hope you are all going well.

This is just a small update though it touches on a few bugs that needed attention asap and also introduces a faster Saving/Loading method, by writing all the Data to the RAM Cache, after it's all been written to the RAM it then Dumps that Cache as a Physical File on your HDD (essentially your normal save-file) which Improves Saving times by around 70% and loading times by around 30% and helps move toward an Auto-Save Feature in the future.

Added the ability for the 'Custom' Pre-set in the Graphics settings to allow higher than Ultra's pre-set values for the LOD Distance and Shadow Distance for better immersion on higher end systems.

Greatly improved the look of Shadows and removed the heavy blur by tweaking some settings and re-rendering the Lightmap.

Added a notification if you do not have enough of the selected materials to add to the Crucible.

Added to the reworked Saving and Loading method, everything is now Temporarily stored in Cached Data on the RAM until the Data is Saved/Loaded then the Cached Data is transferred to the normal Physical File, Improving Saving and Loading Times by up to 70%, especially on Large Save-File Sizes - This also helps pave the way to Auto Save availability in the future.

Removed the Load Button from within the Game Scene.

Fixed one of the Wooden Fence prefabs missing it's collider.

Fixed the bug where if you had multiple objects sitting on the disassembly table, when interacting with the active one, others sometimes also attach them selves.

Added a small timer for when an object is removed from the disassembly table, after removing an object, it no longer instantly snaps another object that is also on the disassembly table to the disassembly location, this timer will wait a few moments before attempting to look for another object, giving you time to move the original object out of the way.

Made it so you cannot open Player Inventory or the Command Panel while the game is paused.

Fixed the incorrectly converted values in the Scrap Yard Shop UI in the Inventory section.

Created a new Staged E-Waste object, the DVD Drive which is a minor variant of the CD Drive and replaces the CD Drive within the DVD Player to be more accurate.