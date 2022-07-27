Version 1.4.1

This is a maintenance release. It doesn't add any new story content to the game.

Updates to the game

updates splash screen

added version number to main menu

updated game engine from Renpy 6.99.13 to 7.4.11

re-coded all sprites to take advantage of updated game engine. This removes around 1,000 unnecessary image references

updated settings screen to split settings into three sections

added setting to save on quit, and automatically load last save when starting the game. Defaults to disabled

added setting to disable the colored outline around character dialog. Defaults to enabled

added setting to add colored outline to character name when they speak. Defaults to disabled

The demo has been updated too with the same changes, in addition to controller fixes.

Steam-specific updates

the game is now in separate depots for Mac, Windows 32 bit, Windows 64 bit, Linux 32 bit, and Linux 64 bit. This shaves around 100-130MB off the install size.

implemented cloud saves

If you're unable to start the game after updating, please verify the local files.

You can do this by right clicking on the game in your Steam library and selecting Properties.

Then go to the Local Files tab and click on Verify Integrity Of Game Files.

If you have any problems with Cloud Saves, you can find local backups of the saves on your PC in the following places:

Windows: %APPDATA%/RenPy/Sickness-1392699346/

MacOS: ~/Library/RenPy/Sickness-1392699346/

Linux: ~/.renpy/Sickness-1392699346/

You can copy these files, then right click on the game in your Steam library and go to Manage -> Browse Local Files

Then go into game/saves, and paste the files you want to restore.

If you encounter any other problems, please report them on this thread.

You can also switch to the oldstable beta for the time being, but please note that saves from the new build won't work on the oldstable build.