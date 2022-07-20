231: Early Access 0.12.68 - July 20, 2022 12:25 AM EST
• Hyper Strike's (MNK) skill haste now works as intended.
• There is now a maximum guild size of 400. I had to limit it at some point!
• The character stats accidentally showed the same leech label twice in a row.
• Party command Promote is now available in town within the context menu.
• Mobs' hit animation now triggers less often. This allows them to get other attack animations in more often.
• Taunt should be much more effective, now.
• Enabled booting party members by timeout. Otherwise their avatar lingers in your party, so that is pointless and confusing.
• Call of the Hero (Helmet) was changed from adding ice to arcane spell damage. This change is not retroactive.
• Fixed the Molten Boulder flames undefined reference.
• The Terms of Service has been updated for Japanese. Japanese localization text was also improved.
Nevergrind Online update for 20 July 2022
Improved taunt, party promote, hyper strike fix
