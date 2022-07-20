Big Patch.

Moved the "YOU SUCK!" message so you can use the Menus if you have them up when you die.

Fixed a huge "feature" that enabled people to replay the game after they finished with a reset timer but saved checkpoints. So everyone could get 1 min timer.

I also had to remove them from the leaderboard. (Sorry!)

Also, I fixed a big problem where you could essentially jump from any height and as long as you slid down on an edge you wouldn't die.

New lighting also improves the FPS!

The game also has a Save now, keeping track of your last checkpoint even if you close it.