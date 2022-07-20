 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Peepo Island update for 20 July 2022

1.5

Share · View all patches · Build 9153755 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Big Patch.

Moved the "YOU SUCK!" message so you can use the Menus if you have them up when you die.

Fixed a huge "feature" that enabled people to replay the game after they finished with a reset timer but saved checkpoints. So everyone could get 1 min timer.
I also had to remove them from the leaderboard. (Sorry!)

Also, I fixed a big problem where you could essentially jump from any height and as long as you slid down on an edge you wouldn't die.

New lighting also improves the FPS!

The game also has a Save now, keeping track of your last checkpoint even if you close it.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2069991
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link