 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Hanged Man update for 26 July 2022

New Patch Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9153722 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Fans,

Thank you for playing THE HANGED MAN.
The following changes have been made in this patch.

  • Fixed minor bugs.

Thank you for your continued support!

Changed files in this update

The Hanged Man KR Depot 749894
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link