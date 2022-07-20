July 20th, 2022 Weekly Maintenance Patch Notes

- Karma Balance
[Dual Soul]
Critical Slash (PVP)
- Increased damage by 15%
[Soul of Magus]
Spirit Rain
- Reduced range by 20%
Dimension Leap
- Removed invincibility and added endurance
[Wild Spirit]
Dash Attack
- Improved motion to align attack motion with hitbox
[Dancer of Prophecy]
Moving Attack
- Reduced initial delay by 0.04 seconds
Aerial Moving Attack
- Reduced initial delay by 0.04 seconds
Launch Attack
- Reduced initial delay by 0.04 seconds
Aerial Attack
- Changed to allow aerial moving attack 0.13 seconds earlier after 2nd attack of aerial attack
- Changed to allow aerial moving attack 0.16 seconds earlier after 3rd attack of aerial attack
Spinning Arts
- Increased the upper range of spinning attack by 10%
- Reduced the strength to launch the enemy with spinning attack by 50%
Spinning Rush
- Changed to fall down 0.21 seconds faster upon failing to attack
-
Season Pass – Season 12
Players can purchase the ‘Season 12 Pass Bundle’ until the UTC+0 July 20th, 2022 (Wed) maintenance.
When the season ends, you can no longer complete challenges and level it up. Season level-up items can be used for the next season pass.
Unclaimed rewards from Season 12 will be given at the first login after maintenance and can only be claimed until the end of Season 13.
Make sure to claim unclaimed rewards before Season 13 ends.
-
Season 13 Pre-Season
Season 12 will come to an end during UTC+0 July 20th, 2022 (Wed) maintenance.
Pre-Season will be in progress after season 12 ends until the new season begins.
There will be a soft reset once Season 12 ends. The player’s Rank (Rating) for the new season will be determined once the player completes 5 Rank Placement Matches. Rank placement will reflect the Rating from the previous season if the player has a Rating from the previous season.
-
Pre-Season Event
Event Period: July 20th, 2022 after maintenance – August 3rd, 2022 before maintenance (UTC+0)
-
Improvements
- Improved Diabolic Witch’s Lightning skill effect (No changes have been made to timing or hitbox)
- Improved matchmaking extension guide message:
- (Before: 'You can expand matchmaking range for a faster queue. Would you like to expand the matchmaking range for this queue?)
- (After: You can expand matchmaking range for a faster queue. Would you like to expand the matchmaking range for this queue? If you hit yes, you may be matched against players with much lower or higher rank compared to your rank.)
- Improved KP Shop to allow duplicate purchase for the following items: Emotes, Customization Items, Karma Deck Open Ticket. Upon purchase, a guide message will pop up if the item is already in possession.
- Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where Losing Team was not visible in the Match Results page for Normal Conquest and Capture the Flag matches
- Fixed a bug where homing skills attacked the base of the Invasion Gate
(Soul of Magus – Star Tempest, Fallen Light – Full Burst, Dance of Wind – Spirit Arrow, etc.)
