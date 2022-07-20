July 20th, 2022 Weekly Maintenance Patch Notes

Season Pass – Season 12

Players can purchase the ‘Season 12 Pass Bundle’ until the UTC+0 July 20th, 2022 (Wed) maintenance.

When the season ends, you can no longer complete challenges and level it up. Season level-up items can be used for the next season pass.

Unclaimed rewards from Season 12 will be given at the first login after maintenance and can only be claimed until the end of Season 13.

Make sure to claim unclaimed rewards before Season 13 ends.