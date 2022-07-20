 Skip to content

Pirate Souls update for 20 July 2022

Gift Diamonds and Profession Houses

Patchnotes via Steam Community

FEATURES
Can now Gift Diamonds to another player.

CONTENTS
Professions houses are easier to find. They have icons to identify them.

FIXES
Being able to use Peace Mode in Frio Po map.

